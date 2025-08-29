India must stand united against US tariffs, says Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava

ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki India chairman RC Bhargava on Thursday urged India to stand united against the 50% tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian exports, emphasizing that the country must not "give in to any kind of bullying," PTI reported.
Speaking at the automaker's 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in New Delhi, Bhargava highlighted that the punitive tariffs on Indian goods such as textiles, gems, footwear, and chemicals could hit small exporters and threaten jobs - both of which form a crucial customer base for the carmaker.
Also Read: RC Bhargava says Maruti will never forget needs of Indians who cannot afford expensive cars
"It is our duty as Indians to do our very best to promote and maintain our dignity and respect and not give in to any kind of bullying in this matter... the nation has to stand united," Bhargava told shareholders.
The veteran industry leader also pressed for a reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on small cars, saying it would be critical to reviving demand in India's auto sector. "We are all hopeful that the proposal which the Prime Minister made will result in the GST of small cars reducing to 18% but we have to wait till the official announcement is made," he said.
Also Read: Tax relief on up to Rs 12 lakh income may not revive small cars' demand: Maruti Suzuki chairman
The government has proposed a new two-tier GST structure with 5% and 18% slabs, along with a 40% special rate on select items, in what would be the most significant tax overhaul since GST was introduced in 2017.
Bhargava added that a GST cut on small cars, coupled with broader reforms, could spur industrial activity, accelerate growth in the car market, and create more employment opportunities at a time when global tariff pressures are weighing on India's economy.