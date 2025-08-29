YouTube introduces 'gift goals' as new revenue stream for creators

ADVERTISEMENT
YouTube is testing a new feature designed to increase creator earnings and deepen audience engagement during live broadcasts. The initiative, called Gift Goals, gives creators the ability to set real-time targets during live streams, with viewers contributing through gifts to help achieve them.
The tool allows creators not only to establish earning milestones but also to share how they plan to celebrate once those goals are met. Until now, goal-setting was only available for Super Chats, but YouTube is extending this functionality to its gifts system.
The gifting feature was first announced in November 2024 with limited beta access for selected creators in the United States. In 2025, YouTube is expanding availability to a wider pool of eligible creators.
Gifts sent on the platform are converted into Rubies, with each Ruby valued at one US cent. Creators earn $1 for every 100 Rubies collected. Gifts can currently be redeemed only on vertical-format live streams, either through YouTube’s own app or compatible third-party software.
Creators can activate the feature via the Earn tab in YouTube Studio, though they are required to accept the Virtual Items Module as part of the onboarding process. One key change is that enabling gifts on vertical live streams will replace Super Stickers, which will no longer be available in those sessions. To encourage adoption, YouTube is offering eligible creators a 50 per cent bonus—up to $1,000—on gift earnings during their first three months.
Viewers, meanwhile, can purchase Jewels—the platform’s gifting currency—in bundles priced between $0.99 and $49.99. These bundles, once bought, allow multiple gift-sends during live streams. Each purchase provides access to a fixed set of animated gifts, with no option for customisation.
The move underscores YouTube’s efforts to compete with TikTok, whose live gifting model has become a significant driver of creator income. By integrating Gift Goals, YouTube is aiming to enhance fan participation while offering creators new monetisation opportunities. The feature will be rolled out to more regions in the coming months as part of YouTube’s strategy to create richer and more interactive fan experiences.