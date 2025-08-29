Water purifier industry seeks GST reduction to 5% citing public health needs

ADVERTISEMENT
Manufacturers and suppliers of water purifiers are urging the government to lower the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on their products—currently taxed at 12 percent or higher—to 5 percent, aligning it with essential items like food, according to a media report.
In a letter to the Revenue Secretary, industry members emphasized the critical role of water purifiers in ensuring safe drinking water and public health. They argued that reclassifying purifiers under the 5 percent GST slab would support the government’s Har Ghar Jal mission, which aims to provide piped water to every household, reported The Economic Times.
The appeal was led by members of the Water Quality India Association, who noted that a simplified GST structure would reduce costs for middle-class consumers and help stimulate demand.
This request comes as the Centre considers overhauling the current GST framework by removing the 12% and 28% slabs, shifting to a two-tier structure of 5 percent and 18 percent, with a separate 40 percent rate for sin goods.
The proposal has reportedly been unanimously backed by the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST rate rationalisation and will be further discussed at the upcoming GST Council meeting scheduled for September 3–4.