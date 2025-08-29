Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Bengaluru has 'best talent, but worst infrastructure', urges collective action

ADVERTISEMENT
Bengaluru-based biotechnology company Biocon's founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, has voiced her concerns over the city's deteriorating infrastructure, urging authorities and citizens to take urgent action.
In a post on X, Mazumdar-Shaw praised the city's natural advantages but sharply criticized its falling civic amenities.
Namma Bengaluru has the best talent and the best weather but the worst infrastructure - if we fix garbage debris and roads, we can be among the best cities in the world. GBA has a great opportunity to do this. Let’s use collective will to do this @DKShivakumar @BBMPCOMM— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 28, 2025
Tagging Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, she wrote, "Namma Bengaluru has the best talent and the best weather but the worst infrastructure – if we fix garbage debris and roads, we can be among the best cities in the world. GBA has a great opportunity to do this. Let’s use collective will to do this."
Her post struck a chord with many netizens, who echoed her concerns and offered their own suggestions for improving the city's infrastructure.
One user pointed out that beyond government action, civic responsibility plays a huge role.
"Most important is the issue of people's habits—civic sense, traffic rules, basic etiquette & standing up for fellow Indians. Get this right, the rest will follow!"
Others listed Bengaluru's long-standing civic problems: traffic congestion, pollution, illegal construction around lakes and forest land, and poor waste management. "I don't see a single leader who loves Bangalore as much as we do and works like that," one user lamented.
Several citizens also proposed solutions, including free and timely garbage collection, improved waste segregation and processing facilities, reducing packaging waste, promoting biodegradable alternatives, and conducting civic-sense awareness drives in neighbourhoods.