AI boom still in early stages, Says Nvidia Chief Jensen Huang

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has dismissed concerns that the artificial intelligence investment surge is nearing an end, insisting that demand for AI technology will expand into a multi-trillion-dollar market over the next five years.
As per a report by Reuters, speaking on Wednesday, Huang described the AI sector as the beginning of “a new industrial revolution” and projected global infrastructure spending of between $3 trillion and $4 trillion by the end of the decade. “The AI race is on,” he said, adding that the more one buys, the more they grow.
His bullish outlook stands in contrast to growing caution among industry leaders and investors, with some warning of overheating in AI-related markets. Earlier this month, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman suggested investors might be “overexcited” about the technology.
Nvidia highlighted strong demand for its chips outside China. The company disclosed that one unnamed customer purchased $650 million worth of its H20 chip, a reduced-capability processor initially designed for the Chinese market, during the most recent quarter.
On China, Huang said Nvidia is working to secure approval to sell a variant of its latest Blackwell chips in the region, following comments from former US president Donald Trump suggesting he might allow the company to sell scaled-down versions.
Nvidia’s technological advances, Huang argued, are enabling customers to process larger volumes of data more efficiently, with lower energy consumption—an advantage he said will keep demand for its hardware elevated despite market concerns.