LPU bans American soft drinks at college campus as India protests US tariff hike

ADVERTISEMENT
Amid the steep tariff hike on Indian items imported to the US—a move that has hurt millions of Indian exporters and artisans—Rajya Sabha MP and Lovely Professional University (LPU) founder-chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal has announced a boycott of American soft drinks on the university campus.
“By banning American soft drinks at LPU, we want to send a clear message to the world: India will not be cowed down,” said Mittal.
In a social media post, he wrote: “If the US goes ahead and imposes 50% tariffs on Indian exports, Lovely Professional University will not sit quietly. Let me remind the US once again—we will ban all American soft drinks on campus if the US doesn’t withdraw the unfair tariffs by August 27. I urge every patriotic Indian to join my call and boycott American products in their own small ways. Let’s unite and bring the US back to the table for discussion, not coercion.”
'Not a single Indian should be seen at the counters': Ramdev calls for boycott of US brands amid tariff hike
Patanjali Foods founder Baba Ramdev also slammed the tariff hike, calling it “political bullying, hooliganism, and dictatorship,” while urging Indians to boycott all US products.
On August 27, the US doubled its tariffs on Indian goods to as high as 50 per cent, citing New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil. The move, economists say, could hurt growth and jobs in India. The rate is among the highest imposed by Washington on any trading partner, on par with Brazil.
Several industry leaders, including Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava and columnist Suhel Seth, have appealed for India to stand united and resist pressure.
“It is our duty as Indians to do our very best to promote and maintain our dignity and respect, and not give in to any kind of bullying in this matter,” Bhargava said.
Seth described the development as an inflection point. “I see a great opportunity for the enormous pool of talent that India has… we will convert adversity into opportunity. We will build great global brands out of India,” he said.