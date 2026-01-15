YouTube expands parental controls, lets parents limit or block shorts for kids

YouTube has announced new parental control features that allow parents to limit or completely block their children’s access to Shorts, strengthening the platform’s approach to child and teen online safety. The update was announced on January 14 and builds on viewing time controls introduced late last year.

Under the new settings, parents can set daily viewing limits for Shorts ranging from 15 minutes to two hours, with the option to reduce access to zero expected to roll out soon. Once enabled, these restrictions cannot be changed or disabled by children.

Jennifer Flannery O’Connor, YouTube’s Vice President of Product Management, described the update as an industry-first move for short-form video. She said the feature gives parents both control and flexibility over how much short-form content their children consume.

In addition to Shorts-specific limits, YouTube will allow parents to set custom “Bedtime” and “Take a Break” reminders for kids, extending tools that were previously available only to adult users. The changes come as digital platforms face rising pressure from regulators and lawmakers worldwide to strengthen protections for young users.

Google-owned YouTube also said it will soon introduce a simplified sign-up experience, enabling parents to create new child accounts more easily and switch between profiles within the mobile app depending on who is watching. The company said the update is designed to ensure family members access age-appropriate content and recommendations with minimal effort.

Separately, YouTube has continued to expand its use of artificial intelligence to enhance safety. Last year, the platform introduced AI-powered age estimation technology to identify users under 18. The feature is currently available in select markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and countries in the European Economic Area, with broader rollout planned.

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 9:18 AM