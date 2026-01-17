YouTube eases ad rules for videos on sensitive topics

YouTube is revising its advertiser-friendly content guidelines to allow more videos on sensitive and controversial subjects to qualify for full monetization, provided they are presented in a dramatized or non-graphic manner.

The platform said the updated rules will apply to topics such as self-harm, abortion, suicide, and domestic or sexual abuse. However, content involving child abuse or eating disorders will continue to remain ineligible for full ad revenue.

The changes were announced this week through a video on YouTube’s Creator Insider channel.

“In the past, the degree of graphic or descriptive detail was not considered a significant factor in determining advertiser friendliness, even for some dramatized material,” YouTube explained. As a result, many such videos received a “yellow dollar icon,” limiting their ability to generate advertising income. “With this week’s update, our guidelines are becoming more permissive, and creators will be able to earn more ad revenue,” the company added.

YouTube said the decision follows feedback from creators who argued that the previous guidelines were overly restrictive and unfairly penalised dramatized or topical storytelling. The company acknowledged that many creators discussing sensitive real-world issues in responsible ways were being demonetised despite producing content that advertisers were ultimately comfortable supporting.

“We took a closer look and found our guidelines in this area had become too restrictive,” YouTube said. “Content may reference topics that advertisers find controversial, but are ultimately comfortable running their ads against, as long as it is non-graphic or discussed in passing.”

Under the revised policy, creators can earn full ad revenue as long as their videos avoid graphic descriptions or explicit depictions. Fictional portrayals and personal narratives that handle sensitive subjects in a measured way will now be treated more favorably.

The update comes amid broader shifts in YouTube’s approach to content moderation. Last year, the company instructed moderators to keep up certain rule-bending videos if they were deemed to be in the public interest, particularly around political and social issues.

Even with the new changes, YouTube made clear that some boundaries remain firm. Videos dealing with child abuse, child trafficking, or eating disorders will continue to face strict ad restrictions, regardless of context.

The platform said the aim of the update is to strike a better balance between protecting advertisers and ensuring that creators who responsibly address difficult subjects are not unfairly deprived of revenue.

