“Big powers never wanted ban”: PM Modi says political will drove online money gaming crackdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the need to clearly distinguish between gaming and gambling, stressing that the country must safeguard the future of its younger generation while simultaneously tapping the immense opportunities in the gaming sector.

“Our government’s effort is to enable our youth to expand India’s presence globally in the gaming sector. India has many creative minds who can develop new games based on our stories and traditions. We can capture a share of the global gaming market,” Modi said during an interaction with national award-winning teachers.

He highlighted that ancient Indian games and cultural content could make a mark in the online world, and urged schools and colleges to provide proper guidance to students about the sector. “This can open excellent career opportunities for them. Gaming is not bad, gambling is bad,” Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister also defended the government’s decision to ban online money gaming, despite global opposition. “Big powers never wanted such laws to be made and for gambling to be banned. But our government has the political will and cares about the children in the country. Without succumbing to pressure or worrying about perceptions, we banned online gaming,” he said, urging teachers to spread awareness among students.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the recently enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which bans all forms of online money games, prohibits related advertisements, and restricts financial transactions to such platforms. At the same time, the law promotes e-sports and skill-based gaming, aiming to create jobs and establish India as a global leader in the sector.

Legal proceedings around the Act are also gathering pace. The Supreme Court is set to hear the Centre’s plea to transfer petitions challenging the legislation from the high courts of Karnataka, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran has agreed to list the matter next week, following the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s request for an urgent hearing. The Centre has additionally sought a stay on all high court proceedings until the transfer plea is decided.