Dream11 pivots to free-to-play model with ads after real-money gaming ban

The fantasy sports platform, Dream11 has announced a pivot to a free-to-play product with ads and sponsorships. The company claims that this new format is garnering significant interest from millions of users who can now play for free to win prizes every day, and in turn, advertisers that are eager to tap into its 250 million user base.
Dream11’s user community spans India’s metros through to Tier 4 markets, uniting sports fans from every corner of the country. Nearly 70% are in the 18–35 age group, with another 25% between 35–60, reflecting both youth passion and mature audiences with spending power. This scale and diversity give advertisers confidence that Dream11 connects them to one of the most engaged and representative sports audiences in India.
It is to be noted that last month Dream11 had shut down all paid contests and completely pivoted to a free-to-play social gaming model after the new legislation was passed by Parliament that banned money-based online games in India, directly impacting fantasy sports platforms that thrive on paid contests.
Dream11’s latest pivot, coupled with 10 million daily active users, opens up exclusive, high-impact opportunities for brands to connect with cricket audiences.
"Unlike passive advertising, Dream11 integrates brands directly into the competition, where users play for free to win prizes, making every brand interaction active, memorable, and measurable," it said.
Leading advertisers across various categories, such as Swiggy, Astrotalk, and Tata Neu have already partnered with Dream11, seeing strong engagement from cricket fans. Brands can also tailor their campaigns to different cohorts, whether engaging young, mobile-first fans, families in smaller towns, or seasoned cricket lovers in metros, making every campaign contextually relevant.
Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports, said, “Over the years, many brands have shown strong interest in partnering with Dream11, and now, after our pivot to free-to-play fantasy sports, we have begun onboarding them selectively.
Our new model ensures that every cricket fan can join the action completely for free, test their strategy, compete with millions of other sports fans, and win cash prizes and exciting brand-backed rewards. India’s passion for fantasy cricket continues to drive remarkable engagement, and product integrations like live cricket streaming within Dream11 via our portfolio platform, FanCode, mean that sports fans will always find fresh and engaging content.
This journey of reimagining fantasy sports makes the experience more inclusive, competitive, and passion-driven, while giving advertisers quality reach, measurable engagement, and access to a very rich audience of millions of historically transacting users.”