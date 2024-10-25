EGF collabs with MIB to launch City Quest

The E-Gaming Federation (EGF) has announced the launch of ‘CityQuest: Shades of Bharat’ in partnership with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) as part of the 'Create in India Challenge' for WAVES 2025. The game launched by Anuraag Saxena, CEO, is designed to celebrate and educate players about Bharat's diverse urban landscape and development.

As per the company, the game is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision around urban planning determining the fate of our cities in Amrit Kaal.

“WAVES Summit represents the input, while the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is the output. The convergence of input and output will establish Goa as a major hub for creativity and talent, solidifying its position as a beacon for innovation and artistic growth," said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Additionally, the Create in India challenge is a platform to identify and nurture the next generation of story tellers, creators and innovators, and in future deal the future media and entertainment enterprises in our country. These 25 meticulously curated challenges, all done in collaboration with the industry associations, will act as a catalyst for collaboration, learnings and growth.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said, "Create in India Challenge Season 1 is an exciting initiative that will feature 25 challenges leading up to the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES). This initiative is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to nurture and elevate India’s creative ecosystem. It aligns seamlessly with our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of “Create in India, Create for the World."

Drawing on data from the NITI Aayog’s monitoring tool, the parameters for 56 Indian city cards reflect key urban indicators from the government’s official SDG Urban Index (2021). The game uses accurate, government-sourced data to promote SDG localization and track urban progress through 77 indicators across 15 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Anuraag Saxena, CEO, EGF stated, “Gaming has the unique potential to be a powerful tool for education and social good. City Quest is a bridge to understanding and celebrating the vibrant tapestry of urban Bharat. Through interactive play, data is turned into knowledge, and competition turns into appreciation. I request the youth to join us in championing the brilliance of our cities and promoting a game that celebrates Bharat's Vikas journey.”