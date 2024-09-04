            
      India should adopt online gaming policies like UK, EU: GNLU

      GNLU has also recommended that India should adopt a regulatory framework that mandates operators to incorporate limit-setting features for users

      By  Storyboard18Sep 4, 2024 4:15 PM
      India should consider adopting online Real Money Gaming (RMG) policies similar to those in the UK and EU, according to a recent report by Gujarat National Law University (GNLU). The GNLU said that India should adopt risk minimization strategies used in the European Union and the UK while cautioning against restrictive measures like in China.

      Emphasizing risk minimization, it highlighted the significance of user education and industry standards.

      In its report, GNLU has also recommended that India should adopt a regulatory framework that mandates operators to incorporate limit-setting features for users.

      GNLU's report has called for a dedicated regulatory body to oversee RMG industry, ensuring compliance and promoting responsible practices.

      The GNLU has advocated for a uniform central law for users, replacing fragmented state regulations which complicates the regulatory process for RMG players and users in the country.

      According to the former senior director and GC (Cyber Law and Data Governance), Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity), "Online platforms should empower users with tools to control their gaming and they also have a duty of care toward users to make sure they don't go overboard by setting upper limits. Educating the users is also key to ensuring responsible gaming. This approach balances player protection while ensuring industry growth and is based on global best practices".

      India's gaming industry is second-largest after China with the community comprising 500 million gamers.

      Dr Sanjeevi Shanthakumar, Director of GNLU said, "The online gaming sector has immense potential to contribute to our economy and provide entertainment to millions".

      "It is important to have a robust regulatory framework that ensures user safety and prevents any potential harm," he added.


      First Published on Sep 4, 2024 4:15 PM

