Krafton expects to clock double-digit growth in India's gaming market

South Korean gaming giant Krafton is betting big on the Indian market, anticipating "double-digit annual growth" fueled by its vast user base of nearly 500 million gamers. Despite facing challenges with low monetization and average revenue per user (ARPU), the company remains optimistic about the long-term potential of the sector.
Krafton has already invested around $200 million in India since 2021 and plans to deploy at least $50 million annually going forward. According to Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, the company is actively looking at fresh investments and potential acquisitions.
While the social gaming revenue in India is currently estimated at just over $1 billion, Krafton is encouraged by recent regulatory changes. The new law, which bans real-money gaming while promoting e-sports and social gaming, is seen as a supportive move by the government.
Sohn stated that Krafton is "very happy" with existing practices related to in-app purchases and subscriptions, noting they align with global standards. While an initial public offering (IPO) in India is a long-term goal, the company views it as a positive possibility for the future.