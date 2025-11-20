Ogilvy Indonesia elevates Kapil Arora to CEO

In January 2024, Kapil Arora moved to Ogilvy Indonesia as COO, operating out of Jakarta.

Ogilvy Group Indonesia has appointed Kapil Arora as its chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2026. Arora succeeds Sieg Penaverde, who was stepping down from his position after six years in order to pursue a new opportunity.

Arora, who began his career at Enterprise Nexus, has been with Ogilvy for 24 years, across five offices, and has held multiple leadership roles spanning client management and operations.

From 2013 to 2019, Arora led Ogilvy Group’s North India operations. As the former President, Ogilvy Group Companies in the North, he was responsible for the growth of Ogilvy, Soho Square and Brand David's North India operations, across the communications spectrum of advertising, digital, direct, healthcare, PR, rural, retail and activation.

In late 2019, he took charge of WPP India’s youngest creative agency, 82.5 Communications, based in Mumbai. In January 2024, he moved to Ogilvy Indonesia as COO, operating out of Jakarta.

During his career, Arora has worked on several renowned Indian and global brands, including Raymond, TVS, Unilever teas, BCCL Group, Titan, Vodafone, KFC, Pizza Hut, Pernod Ricard, Perfetti, Dabur, Sprite, Uber, BMW, Himalaya, RSPL, ACC, Nestlé, Kimberly-Clark, Kawan Lama, and SMBC.

Arora has been involved in developing several memorable campaigns, including Vodafone ZooZoos, Happy to Help, BlackBerry Boys, Sprite Clear Hai, BMW Don’t Postpone Joy, Imperial Blue Men Will Be Men, and Bisleri Camels, among others.

He has also contributed to behaviour-change communication for multiple government initiatives and helped establish the Center for Social and Behaviour Change Communication in partnership with the Gates Foundation, Ashoka University, Harvard University and WPP.

First Published on Nov 20, 2025 6:28 PM