Hit by real money gaming ban, Zupee enters into short-form videos with launch of Zupee Studio

Zupee, once one of India’s fastest-growing real money gaming companies, has announced the launch of Zupee Studio, a short-format content platform aimed at redefining digital entertainment for audiences across Bharat. The move comes in the wake of the nationwide ban on stake-based online gaming, which has forced the Gurugram-based startup to rethink its growth strategy and diversify beyond its core gaming vertical.
The launch of Zupee Studio marks the company’s next growth chapter. The company aims to focus on Free-to-play games while also entering into broader short form video content scene. Designed specifically for mobile-first audiences in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the platform will feature 1–3 minute mini-episodes spanning romance, drama, thriller, comedy, and other genres. Initially available on select Android devices, the offering will expand to iOS soon.
With digital adoption accelerating in non-metro India, Zupee Studio underscores the company’s ambition to become the largest digital destination for accessible and meaningful entertainment outside of Tier 1 cities. While free-to-play social games will remain central to its platform, the introduction of short-format content is intended to broaden engagement and deepen loyalty among its massive user base.
Announcing the launch, Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder and CEO of Zupee, said, “This is just the first of many new experiences we aim to create for our audiences. Zupee Studio reflects our long-term vision of shaping the future of entertainment in India. For us it has always been about creating joy and connection for millions of Indians. With this launch, we are carrying forward that same philosophy into entertainment. This growth chapter echoes our belief in storytelling as a powerful force to engage, inspire and entertain.”
The timing of the announcement is crucial. Earlier this year, the government imposed a ban on stake-based real money gaming, dealing a sharp blow to companies like Zupee that had thrived on real money contests. The regulatory clampdown, coupled with high taxation under GST, has disrupted the business models of several gaming startups, forcing them to pivot toward subscription-led, free-to-play, or content-driven offerings.
For Zupee, the move into short-form storytelling is both a defensive and offensive strategy—mitigating the risks of regulatory unpredictability while tapping into one of the fastest-growing segments of India’s digital economy. Industry estimates suggest that short-video platforms are expected to attract more than 650 million users by 2025, with a major share coming from Tier 2 and 3 regions.
