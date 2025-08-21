Breaking: Zupee stops Real Money Gaming, will continue to offer free-to-play games

Cashgrail Private Limited–run Zupee, one of India’s leading online gaming startups, has stopped offering real money gaming services in the country after the Rajya Sabha cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The legislation bans all games of skill and chance involving monetary stakes.

Founded in 2018 by Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh, Gurugram-based Zupee had emerged as a major player in India’s real money gaming ecosystem. The company had raised $122 million across five funding rounds, with its latest Series B round in January 2022 securing $72 million and pushing its valuation to ₹4,900 crore. Backed by investors including WestCap, Z47, and AJ Capital Partners, Zupee ranked fourth among 340 active competitors in the space, employing 466 people as of May 2025.

While discontinuing cash-based games, Zupee announced that it would continue to provide free-to-play games across its popular intellectual properties. Its free titles include Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania.

A company spokesperson said: “Zupee remains fully operational and our players can continue to enjoy their favourite games on the platform. In line with the new Online Gaming Bill 2025, we are discontinuing paid games, but our hugely popular free titles will continue to be available for all users for free. We remain committed to delivering fun, engaging, and responsible gaming & entertainment experiences to our 150+ million users across India.”

Zupee competes with industry heavyweights such as WinZO, Games24x7, and Mobile Premier League (MPL). The broader real money gaming sector is witnessing massive disruption, with operators scrambling to adapt business models following the government’s sweeping crackdown.