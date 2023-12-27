2024 to witness rise of Gen AI skills, programming languages and cybersecurity

Indeed, a global hiring and matching platform shares insights that reveal Indian businesses are gearing up for big changes in hiring in 2024. The focus is on adopting AI and meeting the expectations of Gen Z employees.

59 percent of employees are very confident in their ability to adapt and utilize AI tools, indicating that there is likely to be widespread acceptance of AI at work next year. Meanwhile, only 19 percent of surveyed employers have already implemented or are in the process of implementing next-generation technologies such as Generative AI at the workplace during the coming year.

An integral part of employers’ strategy to effectively adopt AI will be to ensure they follow ethical AI principles according to 42 percent of respondents. Employers also believe that increasing human-AI collaboration (37 percent) and reskilling/upskilling the workforce to meet the skill demand (25 percent) will be key strategies they want to implement. This year, employees were predominantly focused on skills such as Generative AI skills (27 percent) and programming languages (22 percent) while employers were looking to hire for skills such as cybersecurity (37 percent) and data science and analytics (29 percent).

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India highlights, “As the year draws to a close, it's evident from Indeed's report that the demand for tech and knowledge workers remains robust. The prevalence of roles like Data Analysts, Software Engineers, Sales Engineers, Project Managers, and Designers showcases the diverse landscape of expertise sought after by employers. What stands out are the key skills that have garnered significant attention this year. From the rise in generative AI skills to the enduring importance of programming languages and the growing demand for expertise in cybersecurity, it's clear that adaptability and upskilling remain pivotal for success in the tech industry. "

Employers keen on building workplace strategies focused on Gen Z

One of the important aspects for employers in 2024 will be to align Gen Z expectations with workplace strategies. A majority of GenZ employees prefer their workplaces to have flexible work arrangements (38 percent), purpose-driven work (23 percent), and technology-driven environments (18 percent). Employers are meeting these expectations as those surveyed have stated that they will prioritize offering flexible work arrangements (26 percent), a technology-driven environment (24percent), and professional development opportunities (20%) to attract and retain Gen Z talent. However, purpose-driven work seems to be an important aspect that employers must now focus on.