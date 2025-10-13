‘Founders did fraud...Don't expect refund’: BluSmart’s explosive tweet sparks frenzy online

ADVERTISEMENT
Cash-strapped EV cab aggregator BluSmart Mobility has stirred confusion on social media after a post from its official X (formerly Twitter) account accused the company’s founders of withholding employee salaries for four months.
The post, published on October 10, claimed that BluSmart shut down operations in February 2025 and accused its founders of committing fraud.
“Everyone, BluSmart company has been shut since Feb 2025. Founders have done fraud. Do not expect any refund of your wallet money. Even the employees have also not got their 4 months’ salary. No point messaging on social media,” the post read.
Everyone, Blusmart company has been shut since feb’2025. Founders have done the fraud. Do not expect any refund of your wallet money. Even the employees have also not got their 4 months salary. No point messaging on social media.— BluSmart (@BluSmartIndia) October 10, 2025
The post quickly went viral, garnering over 600,000 views. BluSmart’s official X account has around 8,200 followers.
Monk Entertainment’s founder Viraj Sheth reacted to the post, calling it “actually iconic.” Several users speculated that the message was written by a frustrated employee who had access to the company’s social media credentials.
One user commented, “Looks like someone from the social media team tweeted this out of frustration over unpaid salaries,” while another wrote, “I bet this person changed the password, and there’s no way anyone can delete this now.”
BluSmart may restart operation in May as climate investment platforms show interest in beleaguered firm
The controversy comes amid regulatory scrutiny of BluSmart’s promoters. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently alleged that Gensol Engineering—a company sharing promoters with BluSmart—was involved in corporate governance lapses and fund diversion.
According to media reports, Gensol’s founders, brothers Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, allegedly diverted over Rs 260 crore meant for electric vehicle procurement toward personal luxury expenses, including high-end apartments at DLF Camellias, golf equipment, and travel.
Following SEBI’s action, BluSmart reportedly halted its operations, and both Jaggi brothers stepped down as directors. The company has since entered insolvency proceedings under the supervision of a court-appointed professional.
Reports also suggest that BluSmart’s shutdown has left thousands of drivers and customers stranded—drivers have gone unpaid, and customers are still awaiting refunds for unused ride credits. The company’s 500-plus employees have allegedly not received salaries for several months.