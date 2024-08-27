49 percent Gen Z dream of destination wedding, outpacing millennials: Skyscanner

Skyscanner, has unveiled its latest survey titled, “Destination ‘I Do’”, revealing a desire for destination weddings among Indians, with 85% of them either planning or have already had a destination wedding. Gen Z, in particular, is leading the charge, with 49% considering tying the knot at a stunning wedding destination, compared to 33% of Millennials. This younger generation is drawn to the adventure and uniqueness that such celebrations offer.

Data from the survey reveals that a whopping 66% of respondents in India are totally on board with hosting their own extravagant pre-wedding festivities, mirroring the grandeur associated with Indian weddings. If Indian couples were to indulge in their dream celebrations, 33% would go for a weekend getaway with family and friends, while 32% dream of partying on a cruise with their crew. Meanwhile, 29% envision an Italian-style soiree, and 26% would rock out at gigs with their squad for the ultimate pre-wedding celebration!

Commenting on the findings, Mohit Joshi, Skyscanner Travel Trends and Destination Expert said, “Destination weddings are sweeping Indian couples off their feet, turning travel dreams into spectacular celebrations! Recent high-profile weddings have inspired more Indians to mark their wedding milestones with memorable celebrations such as destination weddings. Our research found that couples are prioritising unique experiences and are willing to invest more to create celebrations that truly reflect their aspirations. But it’s not just about splurging—they’re thoughtfully planning every detail, balancing grand gestures with savvy choices.”

Defining the Ideal ‘I Do’ Destination for Indian couples

Asia was the top choice for a destination wedding among Indians: 48% of respondents in India are eyeing Asia for their destination wedding, drawn to the allure of places like Thailand, Japan, and the Maldives. Not only do these locales promise breathtaking backdrops, but they're also closer to home and easier on the wallet. On the other hand, 31% are captivated by Europe's romantic charm, considering destinations like the UK, Spain, France, and Italy.

Top picks for Indian couples: When it comes to planning the perfect destination wedding, some of the top destinations respondents are drawn to include Goa, Dubai, Bali, and Bangkok. Goa, with its sun-kissed beaches and lively vibe, offers the perfect mix of chill and thrill for wedding celebrations. Dubai brings the bling with its ultra-glamorous skyline and opulent venues, perfect for couples looking to say ‘I do’ in style. Meanwhile, Bali and Bangkok are all about those dreamy tropical vibes and rich cultural backdrops, giving couples the chance to tie the knot in paradise while soaking up the local charm.

Beach Bliss, Royal Palaces, or Scenic Mountains?: When it comes to the vibe of dream destination weddings, 26% of respondents in India envision a romantic beach celebration with sunsets and sand, while 20% are drawn to the opulence of a royal palace affair like in Jaipur or Udaipur. Others envision a soulful, personalised celebration (19%) in scenic spots like Tuscany, Lake Como, or Mussoorie, and the same percentage crave a lavish, glamorous event in vibrant cities like Dubai, New York, or Bahrain. 19% of respondents are also drawn to a picturesque mountain backdrop, imagining a proposal set against the stunning views in spots like Mussoorie, Munnar, or Switzerland. Couples in India go all-out on their destination weddings but remain savvy

Splurging on wedding dreams: Indians are all set to splurge! With destination weddings becoming increasingly popular, nearly half (45%) of couples in India are willing to boost their budgets by up to 50% for the extra adventure and to make their celebration truly unforgettable, proving that for many a destination wedding is worth every extra penny. According to insights from WeddingWire India, a leading wedding technology platform in India connecting engaged couples with local wedding professionals, 56% of the couples most value the type or style of the venue when searching for their wedding destination. As a result, top-tier destinations like Udaipur, Goa, and Dehradun have become increasingly popular choices, offering couples the perfect blend of bespoke services and stunning settings.

Hidden gems – 83% of respondents in India will swap the usual wedding hotspots of Shimla or Goa for hidden gems like Gokarna or Kalimpong. WeddingWire India also reveals that other lesser-known destinations like Mahabalipuram in Chennai and Kukas village in Jaipur, Rajasthan, are also becoming increasingly popular for their unique charm and intimate settings, offering couples the chance to create truly one-of-a-kind celebrations.