Alia Bhatt turns 31: A look at her diverse portfolio of endorsements, investments and business ventures

Alia Bhatt, the actress who has won a National Award, marked her 31st birthday today on March 15. The festivities took place at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace, where she was joined by her loved ones, including her spouse and actor Ranbir Kapoor, her mother Soni Razdan, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, and friends like Akash Ambani, Anand Piramal, and Isha Ambani.

Alia Bhatt, known for her versatile performances in acclaimed films like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Gully Boy,’ recently ventured into Hollywood with the 2023 spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone.’ Renowned for her portrayal of women in challenging roles, she has earned accolades including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards.

Bhatt is also a sustainability advocate, founder of Ed-a-mamma, and a notable brand ambassador. Additionally, she launched Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2021 and produced ‘Darlings’ on Netflix. She serves as an executive producer on ‘Poacher,’ released recently on Amazon Prime.

Here is a list of Alia Bhatt's Diverse Business Ventures and Investments

Eternal Sunshine Productions:

In 2021, Bhatt ventured into film production with the launch of Eternal Sunshine Productions. The production house, dedicated to creating captivating and meaningful narratives, marked Bhatt's foray into content creation beyond acting. Her debut production, the dark comedy "Darlings" (2023), received widespread critical acclaim for its engaging storyline and stellar performances. Building on this success, Bhatt continued to make waves in the entertainment industry with the release of the web series ‘Poacher,’ which garnered praise for its compelling narrative and thought-provoking themes. Through Eternal Sunshine Productions, Bhatt not only solidifies her position as a multifaceted talent but also as a visionary producer committed to telling impactful stories.

StyleCracker:

In 2017, Bhatt diversified her investment portfolio by backing StyleCracker, India’s first fashion-tech startup. Founded by Dhimaan Shah and celebrity stylist Archana Walavalkar, StyleCracker offers personalised styling services through an innovative online platform. Bhatt's decision to invest in StyleCracker stemmed from her personal relationship with Walavalkar and her recognition of the platform's potential to revolutionise the fashion industry. By supporting StyleCracker, Bhatt not only showcases her keen eye for emerging trends but also her commitment to fostering innovation within the fashion-tech landscape.

Nykaa Investment:

In July 2020, Bhatt made a significant investment of Rs 4.95 crore in Nykaa's parent company FSN E-commerce Ventures. Her decision to invest in Nykaa, a prominent player in the Indian beauty and wellness industry, was driven by her belief in supporting Indian startups, particularly those founded by women. Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa, expressed her appreciation for Bhatt's investment, highlighting the alignment of their values. This investment not only showcases Bhatt's financial acumen but also her commitment to empowering female entrepreneurship and promoting Indian brands on a global scale.

Phool:

Demonstrating her dedication to environmental sustainability, Bhatt invested in Phool, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) wellness company, renowned for its innovative approach to converting floral waste into luxury wellness products. Impressed by Phool's mission to provide eco-friendly alternatives to conventional products while simultaneously empowering women in rural India, Bhatt's investment reflects her commitment to supporting socially responsible businesses. By endorsing Phool's vision, Bhatt not only contributes to environmental conservation but also to the socioeconomic development of marginalised communities.

Ed-a-Mamma:

In 2022, Alia Bhatt ventured into the fashion industry by launching Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable maternity and children’s clothing brand. Recognizing a conspicuous gap in the market for quality children’s clothing with an emphasis on sustainability, Bhatt's initiative aimed to address this need. Through an interview with Your Story, she articulated her vision, highlighting the importance of offering world-class clothing options that are Made in India. This strategic move not only positions Bhatt as a pioneer in sustainable fashion but also underscores her commitment to supporting domestic production and environmentally conscious practices within the fashion industry. In September 2023, Reliance Retail obtained a controlling interest of 51 percent in the firm.

Super Bottoms:

Complementing her ventures in fashion, wellness, and entertainment, Bhatt partnered with Super Bottoms, a climate-friendly brand specialising in sustainable baby and maternal care products. As a mother herself, Bhatt's collaboration with Super Bottoms underscores her commitment to promoting conscious parenting choices and ensuring a healthier planet for future generations. By endorsing Super Bottoms' unique and innovative products, which prioritise safety, quality, and sustainability, Bhatt aligns herself with a brand that shares her values and vision for a more eco-conscious future.

Through her diverse business ventures and strategic investments, Alia Bhatt emerges not only as a leading figure in the entertainment industry but also as a visionary entrepreneur committed to driving positive change across various sectors.