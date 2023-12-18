comScore

Global audio tech major Bose invests in Indian D2C brand Noise

This investment is an attempt to reimagine the future of smart wearables.

By  Storyboard18Dec 19, 2023 8:56 AM
Global audio tech major Bose invests in Indian D2C brand Noise
"This isn't just about funding; it's about synergy: two tech giants, united by a passion for innovation, coming together to reimagine the future of smart wearables," said Gaurav Khatri, founder and chief executive officer, Noise. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Audio D2C brand Noise has made its first-ever strategic investment by welcoming Bose Corporation as its first investor in a Series A round of fundraising. This investment is an attempt to reimagine the future of smart wearables.

"This isn't just about funding; it's about synergy: two tech giants, united by a passion for innovation, coming together to reimagine the future of smart wearables," said Gaurav Khatri, founder and chief executive officer, Noise.

He further said, "Think premium-segment products, cutting-edge tech, and a commitment to democratizing the best possible experience by enabling the adoption of meaningful technology for positive shifts. We're talking about unlocking new markets, pushing boundaries, and making some serious Noise in the world."

"This partnership is more than just a deal – it's a vote of confidence in the power of an Indian brand that holds the potential to augment India as a global engine. It’s an investment towards building a sustainable ecosystem and a reminder that innovation knows no borders and that together, we can achieve the seemingly impossible," he added.


