RCB victory celebrations marred by stampede in Bengaluru; 11 feared dead

What began as a jubilant celebration over Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) first IPL title win in 18 years ended in tragedy on Wednesday, as stampedes at two major locations in the city left at least 11 people feared dead and several others injured.

The chaos erupted outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a felicitation event for the RCB squad was being organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Thousands had gathered to celebrate the team's victory, but overcrowding quickly spiraled out of control.

Two additional deaths were reported from the Vidhana Soudha premises, where the RCB team met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after landing in the city. The players had proceeded directly from the airport, and large crowds had amassed to witness the ceremony.

Disturbing visuals showed police and emergency responders carrying unconscious and injured individuals to ambulances. Many fainted amid the crush, with some metro stations in the vicinity also overwhelmed by surging crowds.

Speaking to the media, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar acknowledged the lapses. “The crowd was uncontrollable. I apologise for the overcrowding. We had arranged over 5,000 personnel, but it was a young, vibrant crowd—we couldn’t use force on them,” he said.

Shivakumar added that the programme had to be shortened due to the overwhelming turnout. “Lakhs of people came. We ended the felicitation in 10 minutes. I have spoken to the Police Commissioner and will visit the hospital later,” he stated, urging the public to remain calm.

At Bowring Hospital, ambulances continued to bring in the injured well into the evening. Eyewitnesses said people climbed trees and stood on walls and stairways for a glimpse of the players, further complicating crowd control.

Amid mounting criticism, the Karnataka government defended its decision to cancel a planned victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium, citing security concerns. However, the damage had already been done.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi sharply criticised the state’s handling of the event. “It’s heartbreaking to see such loss due to poor planning and mismanagement. Celebrations are welcome, but without involving emergency services and proper preparation, this was a disaster waiting to happen. Accountability must be fixed,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar welcomed the RCB team at the airport, personally greeting each player with a bouquet. He presented star batsman Virat Kohli with both the RCB and Kannada flags, a symbolic gesture that preceded the day’s tragic turn.