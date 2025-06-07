Bengaluru stampede: RCB executive challenges arrest in stampede case, alleging procedural lapses

ADVERTISEMENT
The marketing head of Royal Challengers Sports Ltd., Nikhil Sosale, has challenged his arrest before the Karnataka High Court, alleging that it was politically motivated and procedurally flawed, as per reports. His petition follows a deadly stampede earlier this week at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 people dead and several more injured during celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title.
Sosale was taken into custody by Bengaluru city police in the early hours of Friday. Reports stated that in his petition, he contends that the arrest followed oral instructions from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after a late-night cabinet meeting and a suo motu intervention by the high court. The arrest, Sosale argues, was arbitrary, lacked legal basis and was intended to shift accountability from public authorities to private organizers, according to reports.
His legal counsel noted that the investigating officer in the case, Inspector A.K. Girisha, had since been suspended and that the arrest lacked independent justification. “Arrest is the prerogative of the investigating officer and cannot be based on orders from superiors,” his lawyer told the court, TOI reported.
Sosale also claimed the arrest violated his constitutional rights under Article 19, which guarantees fundamental freedoms, and that the move was “prejudiced, politically driven, and in breach of natural justice.”
In response, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty, representing the state, said that Sosale was detained while allegedly attempting to leave the country, warranting immediate action.
Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar, hearing the petition, adjourned proceedings until June 9, and said that interim relief would be considered once the state government and police file their objections.