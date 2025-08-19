Bengaluru's luxury market soars, ranks 4th globally for premium property price growth

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian metropolises, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, have all secured top spots in Knight Frank's Prime Global Cities Index (PGCI) for the second quarter of 2025. The report highlights the resilience of India's luxury housing market, even as global prime property price growth experiences a slowdown.
Bengaluru Leads the Charge
Driven by tech-fueled wealth, Bengaluru climbed to the 4th position globally with a remarkable 10.2% year-on-year increase in prime property values. This strong performance underscores the city's status as a hub for high-net-worth individuals and a key player in the global real estate market.
Mumbai's Infrastructure-Driven Growth
Following closely, Mumbai ranked 6th, recording an impressive 8.7% growth. The city's surge is attributed to significant ongoing infrastructure upgrades that are enhancing connectivity and boosting property values. According to Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, these urban redevelopment projects are a key factor in keeping Indian cities in the global spotlight.
Delhi's Steady Performance
Securing the 15th spot, Delhi maintained a steady 3.9% growth, supported by consistent demand for premium housing. The report notes that strong demand and limited supply are key factors supporting prices in Indian cities.
Global Context and Future Outlook
While the global average for prime price growth eased to 2.3%, Indian cities have remained resilient. The report from Knight Frank's Global Head of Research, Liam Bailey, noted that the global cooling reflects shifting expectations on borrowing costs, leading to a more fragmented market. However, with continued economic stability and urban redevelopment, Indian cities are expected to sustain their growth in the coming months, offering a positive outlook for the country's luxury real estate sector.