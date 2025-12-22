JioStar storms micro-dramas | Nikhil Kamath & Kishore Biyani invite applications for The Foundery

JioStar’s entry is being closely watched by both established digital platforms and smaller, format-native players.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

As JioStar storms micro-dramas, ShareChat and smaller platforms face a fight for survival

JioStar’s planned entry into the micro-drama segment is expected to lend institutional legitimacy to one of India’s fastest-growing digital content formats, accelerating advertiser interest while triggering a shakeout among smaller, undifferentiated players. Industry executives say the move could shift micro-dramas from an experimental, niche category to a more structured, outcome-driven market, where scale, cultural relevance and monetisation efficiency—rather than just content volume—determine long-term winners.

Read More

Nikhil Kamath, Kishore Biyani appear in Ad inviting applications for The Foundery

An advertisement featuring Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Future Group founder Kishore Biyani appeared in The Economic Times on Monday, drawing attention for bringing together two entrepreneurs from very different eras of Indian business.

The print ad, published under the The Foundery banner, carries the headline “Ready to be our co-founder?” and shows Kamath and Biyani standing on either side of an empty armchair, a visual metaphor inviting aspiring entrepreneurs to step into a co-founder’s role.

Read More

Why 2025 became a watershed year for CEO churn in India’s consumer sector

The year 2025 has emerged as a turning point for leadership in India’s consumer sector. From FMCG and food to consumer durables, a wave of CEO and CXO-level transitions at companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, Nestlé, Panasonic, and Wipro reflects deeper structural shifts reshaping how consumer businesses grow, compete, and adapt.

Read More

Coca-Cola India pares ad spending to Rs 1,311 crore as profits surge in FY25

Coca-Cola India pared back its advertising and sales promotion (A&SP) spending in FY25, even as profits surged.

The beverage major reduced its advertising expenditure by Rs 13.75 crore to Rs 1,311.13 crore in FY25, from Rs 1,520.22 crore in the previous fiscal.

Despite the cut in ad spend, consolidated profit jumped 46.3% year-on-year to Rs 615.03 crore in FY25, while revenue from operations rose 7.5% to Rs 5,042.56 crore. The company’s total income increased 7.7% to Rs 5,171.48 crore during the year.

Read More

H-1B filings slump 77% at India’s top IT firms as US hikes visa fees, expands screening

H-1B application volumes across 18 technology companies, including India's six largest listed IT services firms, several mid-cap players, and two US-headquartered companies, have fallen by more than 77%.

Read More

Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 8:00 PM