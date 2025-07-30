ChatGPT gets "Study Mode" to tutor students with Socratic prompts

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI has introduced a new Study mode within ChatGPT, a feature designed to help students move past quick answers and foster a deeper, more meaningful understanding of academic topics. The new mode transforms ChatGPT into an interactive learning assistant, offering step-by-step explanations, guiding questions, and personalized feedback.
Now available to all users across Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans, with future integration planned for ChatGPT Edu, the feature aims to make learning more engaging and effective.
Instead of providing a direct answer, Study mode utilizes a Socratic approach, posing questions to guide students through complex material. This method, which includes scaffolded responses and periodic knowledge checks, helps users break down difficult concepts and build stronger connections between topics. According to OpenAI, this structured approach reduces cognitive overload and encourages critical thinking and active participation.
The system is also designed for personalization. It assesses a user's skill level and tailors its responses accordingly. The mode also retains a memory of past conversations, allowing for continuity and a more adaptive learning experience over time.
Backed by Educational Research The development of Study mode was a collaborative effort with educators, scientists, and pedagogy experts. OpenAI stated that the feature is grounded in decades of educational research, with a focus on promoting metacognition, managing information flow, and encouraging critical thinking. The tool was extensively tested with college students, who praised its ability to act as a 24/7 virtual tutor.
OpenAI plans to continue improving Study mode based on user feedback, with potential future updates including visual aids, progress tracking, and even deeper personalization. The company is also working with Stanford's SCALE Initiative to study the impact of AI tools on learning outcomes.
To access the new feature, users can simply open ChatGPT, click on the "Study and learn" tool, and begin asking questions.