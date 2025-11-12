Delhi AQI above 400; Nestlé, Mondelez, Deloitte shift to remote work

ADVERTISEMENT
As Delhi’s air quality deteriorates, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 400 mark, several companies have reintroduced work-from-home measures for employees. Media reports indicate that firms have also advised sales teams to restrict market visits and intra-city travel.
The Delhi government has invoked Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III in response to rising pollution levels. Under this stage, authorities recommend work-from-home for private offices and have prohibited non-essential construction activities. Additionally, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers—except those used for essential services—are restricted. Non-essential diesel-run medium goods vehicles and BS-IV light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi are also barred from entering the city until further notice.
According to a report by The Economic Times, companies including Nestlé India, Mondelez, Diageo, Deloitte, ITC, AB InBev, and RPG Group have activated remote work arrangements across Delhi-NCR due to hazardous pollution levels.
Delhi recorded an AQI reading of 413 around 7 am on Wednesday. Of the 39 functional monitoring stations operated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 31 reported ‘severe’ air quality.
Mondelez India’s Senior Director & People Lead, Nagina Singh, said that the company’s hybrid work structure provides employees the flexibility to make choices best suited to them.
Meanwhile, Diageo India CHRO Shilpa Vaid noted that its hybrid model allows teams to balance business priorities with employee safety and well-being.
The Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) has forecast a marginal improvement in pollution levels to the “very poor” category, likely to persist at least until Friday.