General Motors lays off hundreds of engineers over Microsoft Teams

General Motors (GM) has laid off more than 200 salaried employees, most of them Computer-Aided Design (CAD) engineers, as part of its latest restructuring effort aimed at improving profitability. The cuts were made at the company’s global technical centre in Warren, Michigan, and affected staff were informed of their termination during Microsoft Teams calls held on Friday morning.
As per a report by The Times of India, according to company sources, the move was not linked to employee performance but rather to “business conditions” as GM seeks to optimise its engineering structure. The layoffs come shortly after the Detroit-based automaker posted strong third-quarter results and raised its 2025 financial outlook.
In a statement, GM said it is reorganising its design engineering division to focus on its core capabilities. The company explained that the changes were intended to strengthen its architectural design engineering operations, adding that several CAD execution roles were being eliminated as part of the process.
GM said it “recognises the efforts and accomplishments” of the affected employees and thanked them for their contributions.
The job cuts, first reported by Bloomberg, are part of a broader wave of white-collar reductions within the company. GM’s U.S. salaried workforce has steadily declined over the past year — from around 53,000 in 2023 to approximately 50,000 by the end of last year — as the automaker continues to streamline operations and remove roles no longer essential to its long-term plans.
The layoffs follow a growing trend across the automotive sector, where manufacturers are trimming staff and refocusing resources in response to shifting technology demands, rising costs, and pressure to improve margins amid the electric vehicle transition.