DS Group revenue surpasses Rs10,000 crore in FY25

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), one of India's FMCG conglomerates and multi-business corporations, has surpassed ₹10,000 crore in revenue for FY 2024-25. This is primarily driven by its F&B segment, which contributes 42% to total revenue, followed by Mouth Freshener segment at 38%, Hospitality at 3%, and the other businesses together contribute to the rest with tobacco being less than 10%. The Group has witnessed consistent upward trajectory with a CAGR of 16% in the last 3 years through organic growth, reinforcing its market leadership and commitment to expansion. The food and beverage (F&B) segment has demonstrated a CAGR of 19 percent over the last three years.

Together, all businesses account for more than 150 super stockists, over 5000 distributors reaching out to over 15 lakh retail shops directly and over 35 lakh indirectly, pan India. Continuing to focus on artificial intelligence, automation and other future-focused technologies has enabled the organization to maintain its relevance within the industry while simultaneously driving value for consumers, according to the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group, stated, “Surpassing the ₹10,000 crore revenue milestone is more than just a financial achievement; it signifies our integral role as a significant contributor to India's evolving growth story. The DS Group has been a vital contributor to the FMCG sector's expansion, driven by our diverse portfolio, dedicated focus on quality and innovation and one of the largest distribution networks in the FMCG segment in the country."

"Food and Beverage segment has been on an accelerated growth in the last three years and this milestone reflects the trust placed on us by Indian consumers, whose evolving needs have constantly pushed us to remain agile and relevant. The dedication of our employees and partners is the foundation of our journey and looking ahead, we aspire to achieve the ₹20,000 crore milestone by our centenary year with a commitment to further fuelling India's FMCG sector. Our robust pipeline of innovative products will continue to generate excitement and drive growth embodying the ‘Create What is Worth Creating’ spirit. We will continue to further expand our distribution network, ensuring our products reach every corner of the nation as well as global markets, thereby strengthening the Indian FMCG sector's overall reach and impact."