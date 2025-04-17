ED finds no evidence against EaseMyTrip in Mahadev Betting App probe

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip has confirmed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search at one of its office premises as part of a wider investigation linked to the Mahadev Betting App case. However, the company stated that no incriminating evidence was found, and no documents or digital assets were seized during the search.

In an official regulatory disclosure to the BSE and NSE, the company clarified that the ED's search did not lead to any material findings.

"The Search operation was conducted by Directorate of Enforcement at one of our office premises. The premises was searched and no incriminating documents and digital records was found in the premises. No seizure was made from the premises," EaseMyTrip stated in its filing.

The Mahadev app, reportedly run from overseas, is believed to have facilitated large-scale online gambling operations across India. The ongoing investigation spans not just financial entities but also includes individuals and firms suspected of having financial or logistical links to the betting syndicate. This search was done under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

EaseMyTrip added, "There is no material impact on the financials, operations or other activities of the Company."