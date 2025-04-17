            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • no-direct-indirect-association-with-mahadev-betting-app-easemytrip-issues-statement-amid-ed-raids-62556

No direct, indirect association with Mahadev Betting App: EaseMyTrip issues statement amid ED raids

The Enforcement Directorate, on April 16, conducted raids at multiple locations linked to EaseMyTrip in connection with the Mahadev Betting App case.

By  Storyboard18Apr 17, 2025 12:07 PM
No direct, indirect association with Mahadev Betting App: EaseMyTrip issues statement amid ED raids
The central agency is also conducting searches at the premises of Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman of the online travel booking platform, EaseMyTrip.

Online travel booking platform EaseMyTrip has confirmed that one of its premises was among the more than 50 locations searched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an ongoing investigation into the Mahadev Betting App.

EaseMyTrip, a publicly listed company, informed the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) of the development under regulatory compliance norms. The company emphasized transparency and assured stakeholders that operations remain unaffected.

In an official media statement , the company clarified that it has no connection to the betting platform under investigation.

“As per information available in the public domain, the ED conducted searches at over 50 locations of various persons/ corporates. Amongst them one was EaseMyTrip premises.

While EaseMyTrip has no direct or indirect association with the Mahadev Betting App or any other betting platform, we remain fully committed to cooperating with the authorities throughout the course of the investigation,” said a company spokesperson.

The central agency has reportedly also conducted searches at the premises of Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman of the online travel booking platform.

The ED’s recent crackdown is part of a wider probe targeting illegal online betting networks and associated financial transactions. According to reports, several businesses and individuals have come under scrutiny as authorities attempt to unravel the alleged money laundering network linked to the Mahadev Betting App.


Tags
First Published on Apr 17, 2025 12:07 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

ED finds no evidence against EaseMyTrip in Mahadev Betting App probe

ED finds no evidence against EaseMyTrip in Mahadev Betting App probe

Brand Makers

Ahead of IPO, Flipkart discontinues work-from-home policy, mandates 5-day office attendance

Ahead of IPO, Flipkart discontinues work-from-home policy, mandates 5-day office attendance

How it Works

Discretionary spends dip as rural India tightens purse strings: GroupM-Kantar Rural Barometer 2025

Discretionary spends dip as rural India tightens purse strings: GroupM-Kantar Rural Barometer 2025

How it Works

Wipro adds 10,000 freshers in FY25, remains cautious on wage hikes amid global uncertainity

Wipro adds 10,000 freshers in FY25, remains cautious on wage hikes amid global uncertainity

How it Works

NCLAT allows Google to redact confidential data from play store billing judgment

NCLAT allows Google to redact confidential data from play store billing judgment

How it Works

Anti-trust watchdog fines UFO Moviez, Qube Cinema Rs 2.69 cr for anti-competitive practices

Anti-trust watchdog fines UFO Moviez, Qube Cinema Rs 2.69 cr for anti-competitive practices

How it Works

WhatsApp accountable in India: Consumer court can hear complaints, rules state commission

WhatsApp accountable in India: Consumer court can hear complaints, rules state commission