No direct, indirect association with Mahadev Betting App: EaseMyTrip issues statement amid ED raids

Online travel booking platform EaseMyTrip has confirmed that one of its premises was among the more than 50 locations searched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an ongoing investigation into the Mahadev Betting App.
EaseMyTrip, a publicly listed company, informed the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) of the development under regulatory compliance norms. The company emphasized transparency and assured stakeholders that operations remain unaffected.
In an official media statement , the company clarified that it has no connection to the betting platform under investigation.
“As per information available in the public domain, the ED conducted searches at over 50 locations of various persons/ corporates. Amongst them one was EaseMyTrip premises.
While EaseMyTrip has no direct or indirect association with the Mahadev Betting App or any other betting platform, we remain fully committed to cooperating with the authorities throughout the course of the investigation,” said a company spokesperson.
The central agency has reportedly also conducted searches at the premises of Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman of the online travel booking platform.
The ED’s recent crackdown is part of a wider probe targeting illegal online betting networks and associated financial transactions. According to reports, several businesses and individuals have come under scrutiny as authorities attempt to unravel the alleged money laundering network linked to the Mahadev Betting App.