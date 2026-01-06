Shark Tank India season 5 sees controversial pitch rejection for Lewisia Wellness founder

Shark Tank India Season 5 witnessed one of its most contentious moments when Dr Manoj Das, founder of aromatherapy and naturopathy brand Lewisia Wellness, faced a scathing response from the Sharks. The pitch has been widely described as one of the harshest rejections in the show’s history.

Manoj Das, who promotes himself as an aromatherapist and naturopath, sought ₹1 crore for a 1% stake in his company, valuing it at ₹100 crore. He claims that Lewisia Wellness uses only natural ingredients in its range of skin, hair, and wellness products and boasts a large social media following, including over 600,000 Instagram followers and 3.7 million YouTube subscribers.

Also read: Bengaluru part-time Rapido rider shares ₹1,820 earnings from 4-day stint

However, the Sharks raised multiple concerns during the pitch. Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, questioned the brand’s positioning, pointing out that despite claiming to avoid chemicals, the products themselves contained chemical components. Mohit Yadav of Minimalist challenged the concept of “chemical-free” products, emphasizing that even water is technically a chemical.

As clips from Manoj’s social media accounts were reviewed, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com highlighted that the brand’s growth seemed driven more by provocative content than product efficacy. He accused the founder of making baseless claims, exploiting consumers’ insecurities, and misusing the title “doctor” without proper qualifications. Mittal warned that such practices could lead to legal consequences, saying, “Manoj, aap social media par ho isliye nazar nahi aa rahe, lekin jab aaoge toh sidha jail jaaoge.”

Aman Gupta echoed the concern, describing the issue as serious if the title was being used incorrectly. The incident left the panel visibly frustrated, marking a dramatic moment in the show’s early January launch, which introduced a mix of veteran Sharks and new investors.

Also read: Swiggy launches EatRight to tap rising demand for health-focused food across tier-2 cities

Shark Tank India continues to be a prominent platform in India’s entrepreneurial landscape, combining reality TV excitement with high-stakes mentorship. Season 5 promises candid feedback and rigorous scrutiny for startups, as exemplified by the intense scrutiny faced by Lewisia Wellness.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 2:55 PM