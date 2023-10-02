Explainer: Demystifying MFA websites: What you should know about made-for-ads platforms

Earlier this year, the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), the body that represents the marketing community in the US, put together a study with 21 member companies participating. They worked on a data collection period between September 2022 and January 2023. Their analysis across $123 million in spending with 21 advertisers and 35 billion impressions found that 15 percent of the spending went to made for advertising (MFA) websites. And marketers are worried about placing ads in such environments.

Now what are MFA websites? Here’s the lowdown.

How to identify MFA websites: Such sites use deceptive strategies to boost traffic, trapping users with an overwhelming influx of ad impressions. Common traits include an excessive number of ads per page, hosting subpar content mostly sourced externally, overuse of images and deceptively designed navigation structures to lead users into consuming more ads.

Wastage on MFA: As per the ANA study 15 percent of expenditure and 21 percent of impressions go to MFA websites and advertisers are often not aware of it. Media experts suggest advertisers assess whether MFA sites align with their brand suitability criteria concerning content and user experience and work on a strict ‘exclusion’ and ‘inclusion’ list with their media partners.

Agencies’ fight against MFA: Agencies are also working on detecting and eliminating these platforms. For instance, earlier this year, GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, announced the introduction of new protections against MFA websites and domains. They said they would be working on additional protections that leverage advanced detection and domain tracking technologies through a new partnership between GroupM and Jounce Media, a programmatic supply chain management brand.

Double loss for industry: MFA sites don't just deceive advertisers, they also exploit publishers. As per GroupM analysis, these websites manufacture supplies that are designed to take advantage of flawed media KPIs (key performance indicators), taking away ad dollars from credible publishers.