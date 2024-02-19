FICCI holds first Indian delegation in Saudi Arabia

FICCI is holding a four-day delegation of CEOs in Saudi Arabia, led by President Dr Anish Shah, including Vice President Anant Goenka; Secretary General SK Pathak along with 17 CEOs and Government of India’s Joint Secretary DPIIT Sanjiv and Rakesh Kumar, DDG.

The four-day FICCI CEOs delegation to Saudi Arabia (Feb 18-21) will chart out ways to strengthen economic bilateral relations between the two nations. The delegation will meet various senior government officials and Ministers in Riyadh and Neom in Saudi Arabia along with Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) and Public Investment Fund (PIF). These include meetings with Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman Al Soud, Minister of Energy; HE Khalid A Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, Saudi Arabia; Deputy Ministers of Ministry of Economy and Planning Farah Ismail and Rakam Al Alsheikh.

The delegation will also interact with the Saudi-India Business Forum along with discussion with NEOM community on sectors including land mobility, health and well-being, tourism, education, research and innovation along with NEOM Investment Fund.

This is the first Indian delegation visiting NEOM City. NEOM is a futuristic city been built in the Saudi desert from scratch. The Neom City project is Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's brainchild. It would cover over 10,000 square miles, the size of Massachusetts, and is budgeted at $1 trillion.