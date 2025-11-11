CarTrade in early talks with Girnar for CarDekho, BikeDekho business

CarTrade Tech Ltd, the parent company of CarWale, BikeWale, OLX India, and other platforms, on Tuesday confirmed that it is in discussions with Girnar Software for a potential acquisition related to the consolidation of their new and used automotive classifieds platforms — CarDekho and BikeDekho — in India.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said it consistently evaluates strategic opportunities, including investments and acquisitions, as part of its growth strategy.

“These discussions are limited to the automotive classifieds businesses and do not include financing, insurance, or other non-automotive businesses,” the company clarified. It further noted that no binding or definitive agreement has been signed yet.

CarTrade said it adheres to strong corporate governance standards and will make requisite disclosures under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) if any binding agreement is executed.

Shares of CarTrade Tech were down 3.61%, trading at Rs 2,874 on the BSE at 10:19 AM IST.

Separately, CarTrade reported a 109% year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT) during second quarter in FY26. The company posted a PAT of Rs 64.08 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 30.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.