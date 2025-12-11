McDonald’s pulls AI-generated Christmas ad in the Netherlands after online backlash

McDonald’s Netherlands has withdrawn an AI-created Christmas commercial after the campaign drew widespread criticism online, becoming the latest example of how generative imagery is testing public patience during the holiday advertising season.

The festive ad, released earlier this week, attempted to portray holiday stress through exaggerated scenarios, including chaotic winter streets and a comically frazzled Santa, before suggesting that viewers seek temporary refuge inside a McDonald’s outlet. The campaign was designed to highlight the hectic nature of the season, but the execution, heavily reliant on AI-generated visuals, immediately triggered backlash across social platforms.

Viewers complained that the visual style felt artificial and disconnected from the emotional tone usually associated with end-of-year advertising. Many users questioned the increasing use of generative tools in mainstream campaigns, saying the ad lacked authenticity and warmth.

Following the criticism, as reported by AFP, McDonald’s Netherlands confirmed it had taken the commercial offline, acknowledging that the audience response indicated a mismatch between the intended message and how the campaign was received. The company said it recognised that many customers associate the holiday period with celebration and sentimentality, and noted that the ad did not align with those expectations.

The production company behind the spot publicly defended the use of AI, describing it as part of a broader evolution in creative techniques. However, that stance also sparked discussion within the advertising community about the impact such tools may have on traditional production workflows, including the reduced need for actors, crews and on-set teams.

The controversy comes amid a broader industry trend. Major brands have spent the past year experimenting with generative AI in marketing, often with mixed reactions. Coca-Cola, which also released an AI-driven holiday spot this season, after facing criticism for a similar attempt last year, has taken a more cautious approach by limiting depictions of human subjects and focusing on stylised, non-human imagery instead.

As global brands continue to test AI’s role in creative production, the episode highlights the ongoing tension between technological experimentation and audience expectations. Holiday campaigns, in particular, remain a sensitive space for consumers who expect emotional resonance, making the use of AI especially fraught during the festive period.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 6:32 PM