One address, 42 firms: Corporate maze exposes red flags in Luthra brothers’ hospitality empire

A review of corporate records has exposed a vast network of 42 companies linked to Delhi-based restaurateurs Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the brothers at the center of the fatal Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people on December 6.

The corporate findings raise significant questions regarding the structure of the brothers’ business operations, their financial practices, and the credibility of claims regarding their "global footprint."

The revelations come as the Luthra brothers were detained in Phuket, Thailand, acting on an Interpol Blue Corner Notice requested by Goa Police. The brothers reportedly fled India via an IndiGo flight hours after the fire erupted at their nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora.

Corporate filings reveal that Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra serve as directors or partners across 42 distinct entities, including private limited firms and limited liability partnerships (LLPs).

Investigators have flagged an unusual pattern: the majority of these companies are registered to a single address: 2590, Ground Floor, Hudson Line, North West Delhi.

Red Flag Indicator: This concentration of multiple companies at one common address is a recognized red-flag indicator in financial investigations, often associated with shell entities, anonymous fund routing, and potential money laundering.

Unsubstantiated Global Claims: The Romeo Lane group's marketing campaigns have consistently claimed an international presence in Phuket, Thailand. However, investigator checks found no verified business addresses, operational outlets, or customer reviews for these claimed international ventures.

The list of linked entities includes several "Being GS Hospitality" and "Being Bharat Hospitality" firms, among others, spanning both private companies and LLPs.

The Luthra brothers came under criminal investigation following the devastating fire at their North Goa nightclub.

According to police, the fire intensified around midnight. By 1.17 am, the brothers booked flight tickets to Phuket via an online travel portal. They boarded the IndiGo flight in the early hours of the day while emergency services were still at the scene.

Thai authorities detained the brothers in Phuket after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) secured and circulated an Interpol notice.

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra are expected to be extradited and brought back to India within 24 hours, pending final clearance from Thai authorities.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 6:02 PM