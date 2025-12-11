Sting Energy releases two-second ad with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

Sting Energy has released a new two-second digital advertisement created with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, using an ultra-fast edit designed to mimic the speed and precision of a Formula 1 pit stop.

The brand’s latest film is built around a tightly cut two-second sequence, positioning speed as both the theme and the execution technique. The ad adopts elements associated with F1 performance—reflexes, timing and rapid decision-making—to convey what Sting describes as a quick burst of energy.

Initial audience reactions online have highlighted the pace of the edit, with several viewers noting that the video is easy to miss on a single viewing. Comments on social platforms describe the cut as resembling fast, instinctive scrolling behaviour common in short-form digital feeds. Users have also pointed out the F1-influenced visual style and have rewatched the clip to follow the details compressed into its brief duration.

According to the company, the format is part of an effort to test shorter and more experimental ad executions at a time when brands increasingly compete for attention in seconds.

Sting Energy has been producing collaborative content with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team in recent campaigns. The new edit continues that association while exploring what the brand calls a “format-breaking” approach aimed at high-speed digital consumption environments.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 6:42 PM