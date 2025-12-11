Samsung plans India-led product development as part of new 10-year vision

Samsung, the South Korean electronics giant that has spent three decades building one of the strongest consumer technology footprints in India, said on Thursday that it will expand its commitment to Make in India manufacturing and India-led product development over the coming decade.

The company announced a new initiative, #PoweringInnovationforIndia, positioning it as a long-term bet on India’s domestic talent base and its growing role in Samsung’s global innovation pipeline. The program, the company said, will focus on “people-centric innovation,” deeper research capabilities and an expanded portfolio of products designed in and for India.

“Marking 30 years of operations in India, Samsung’s new vision reinforces its commitment as a long-standing partner in India’s digital transformation, Make-in-India manufacturing ambitions, and innovation-driven economic growth,” the company said in a statement.

Samsung, which reported Rs 1.11 trillion in revenue in India, operates two manufacturing plants—one in Noida and another in Chennai—and three research and development centers in Delhi, Noida and Bengaluru. India is one of Samsung’s largest strategic markets, particularly as global electronics companies compete for supply-chain resilience and new growth opportunities outside China.

JB Park, President and CEO for Samsung Southwest Asia, said the company intends to play a more central role in India’s digitalization efforts. “We will continue to work closely with the Government of India for a Viksit Bharat, creating a digitally empowered nation where innovation fuels inclusive progress and co-prosperity,” he said. “Our vision is clear: to build advanced technologies here that will shape how the world lives, works, and connects tomorrow.”

The company has also strengthened its physical presence in India’s major cities. Beyond its well-known Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru—often described as the world’s largest mobile experience center—the company recently opened its first flagship lifestyle store, Samsung BKC, in Mumbai. In addition, Samsung inaugurated a new Business Experience Studio in the city, offering interactive demonstrations of its consumer and enterprise technology. This follows a similar studio launched earlier in Gurugram.

Samsung’s deeper investment in India comes at a moment when global electronics manufacturers are seeking to expand local production, tap skilled engineering talent and compete more aggressively in the world’s fastest-growing major smartphone market.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 6:16 PM