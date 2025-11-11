Indian tech aspirants choose Germany, UK, Singapore as US visa pressure mounts

The Trump administration’s stricter H-1B policies have fueled uncertainty for Indian students in AI and related fields, with a proposed $100,000 H-1B fee highlighting the risk that U.S. job prospects could shrink after graduation.

Students worry that fewer US companies will hire international graduates if visa sponsorship becomes more expensive.

Although President Donald Trump clarified that the proposed $100,000 fee would not apply to candidates transitioning from F-1 to H-1B status without leaving the US, stakeholders say the broader direction of policy is discouraging. The message, they argue, suggests the US is increasingly intent on limiting immigration pathways for international graduates.

“Even if Trump has eased the policy for F-1 visa holders, their previous measures are still alarming as it appears that America doesn’t want immigrants at all,” said Kritika, an IIT student.

Over the past year, the administration has introduced several policy measures seen as unfavourable for international students. In August, the Department of Homeland Security proposed ending the “duration of status” provision, replacing it with fixed admission periods. In September, officials suggested altering the H-1B selection system to prioritise senior-level applicants over recent graduates.

The US processed 6.79 lakh F-1 visa applications in 2023–24, of which 2.79 lakh (41%) were denied. India and China accounted for the largest share of applicants.

Students look beyond US

Policy volatility and geopolitical tensions are driving Indian students to consider alternative education destinations. According to Praneet Singh, AVP – University Partnerships, Study Abroad, upGrad, Germany and the UK have become top choices for AI programs, offering strong academic foundations and industry application across robotics, automotive, and industrial AI.

The UK remains a preferred hub for LLM and legal-tech specializations, integrating AI ethics, data privacy, and policy. Beyond Europe, Australia and Singapore are expanding AI-focused learning opportunities with shorter, career-aligned programs. The UAE has also grown in prominence, now representing 42% of its international student cohort from India.

Further, he said that several Indian students are now beginning their AI training in India through online or hybrid programs, moving to global research hubs for advanced specialization—reducing costs while accessing globally competitive education.

Fee cost comparison

Singh said that master’s programs in the US typically cost upwards of $45,000 per year. In contrast, leading European universities—especially in Germany, Finland, and France—offer similar programs for under $10,000 annually. Australia sits in the mid-range at $25,000–30,000 per year, offering a balanced combination of tuition, living expenses, and post-study work benefits.