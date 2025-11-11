How to use AI safely in India: Privacy, data, and fact-checking tips for everyday users

ADVERTISEMENT
Artificial Intelligence has started to become an important part of our lives - be it personal or professional. While some use it for to meet their professional goals and targets, some rely on it as a fried.
Yes, AI makes life easier — but only if you use it safely. Many users don’t realize their prompts might be stored or used to train future models. Understanding privacy and security is key to responsible AI use in India.
Think Before You Type
Never share passwords, personal details, or company data with AI chatbots. Even free tools can log information. Treat AI like a public platform — what you type could be stored somewhere.
India’s AI Safety Landscape
The Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP), passed in 2023, is India’s first major privacy law. It aims to protect citizens’ data, including AI interactions. Always check whether the AI tool you’re using complies with these norms.
Fact-Check Everything
AI can “hallucinate” — meaning it may invent facts. Always verify information from trusted Indian sources like government portals, major news outlets, or verified reports.
Be a Responsible User
Use AI with awareness. Learn, experiment, but think critically. Safe AI use starts with curiosity — and caution.