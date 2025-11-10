Ad spend updates: Emami & Bajaj Consumer | CXO Moves at Diageo & Nippon Paint India | Delhi HC upholds Jaya Bachchan’s personality rights

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.
Emami spends Rs 156 crore on ads, yet Q2 profit, revenue decline
FMCG major Emami Ltd on Monday reported its second-quarter (Q2 FY26) results, posting a decline in both profit and revenue even as it increased spending on advertising and promotional activities.
The maker of brands such as Navratna hair oil and BoroPlus posted a 29.5% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit to ₹148 crore, compared with ₹210 crore in Q2 FY25.
Revenue from operations fell 10.3% YoY to ₹798 crore in Q2 FY26, against ₹890 crore a year earlier.
Bajaj Consumer lifts ad spend to Rs 39 crore as Q2 profit rises 35%
Bajaj Consumer Care on Monday announced its second-quarter results for FY26, reporting a 35.4% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 42 crore, compared to Rs 31 crore in Q2 FY25. The company had posted a profit of Rs 37 crore in Q1 FY26.
Sales also grew to Rs 261.4 crore during Q2 FY26, up from Rs 230.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income rose 12.8% YoY to Rs 273 crore, compared with Rs 242 crore in Q2 FY25.
Diageo appoints former Tesco CEO Dave Lewis as Chief Executive Officer
Diageo has appointed Dave Lewis, former CEO of Tesco, as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 2026. He will be responsible for steering the turnaround of the Johnnie Walker and Guinness maker, which recently downgraded its sales and profit outlook for fiscal 2026, as per reports.
Lewis succeeds Debra Crew who had stepped down as CEO and as a board director in July 2025 by 'mutual agreement'. Nik Jhangiani had taken over the role of interim CEO and will continue until the end of December 2025. Then, he will resume the position of a chief financial officer.
Nippon Paint India appoints Sharad Malhotra as Managing Director
The NIPSEA Group, a subsidiary of Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings, has appointed Sharad Malhotra as Managing Director of Nippon Paint India, effective December 1, 2025. Malhotra currently serves as Senior Vice President.
He will succeed Jon Tan and report to Wee Siew Kim, Group CEO of the NIPSEA Group.
Delhi HC backs Jaya Bachchan in fight against AI misuse and fake merch, protects personality rights
The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim protection to veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, directing a series of injunctions against websites, e-commerce platforms and social media accounts found misusing her name, image and likeness for commercial purposes without consent.
Justice Manmeet Pritam Arora passed the order while hearing Bachchan’s plea seeking protection of her personality rights, a legal safeguard against the unauthorised use of an individual’s persona, image or voice for profit. The Court restrained infringing entities from selling or promoting products using her name or AI-generated visuals.
Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.