Bajaj Consumer lifts ad spend to Rs 39 crore as Q2 profit rises 35%

Bajaj Consumer Care on Monday announced its second-quarter results for FY26, reporting a 35.4% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 42 crore, compared to Rs 31 crore in Q2 FY25. The company had posted a profit of Rs 37 crore in Q1 FY26.
Sales also grew to Rs 261.4 crore during Q2 FY26, up from Rs 230.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income rose 12.8% YoY to Rs 273 crore, compared with Rs 242 crore in Q2 FY25.
Amid the growth in profit and revenue, the FMCG maker of almond hair oil increased its marketing spend. Advertising and sales promotion expenses rose to Rs 39 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 32 crore in Q2 FY25.