CyberPeace warns of rising child addiction and health risks from Online Gaming

The rapid rise of the online gaming industry has not only broadened access for young audiences but also triggered growing alarm over addiction, health issues, and exploitation among children, according to a new report released by CyberPeace.
The report underscores the urgent need for comprehensive policy intervention to protect minors from the mounting risks posed by prolonged exposure to online gaming. “The negative impact of early exposure to online gaming on young children is increasingly becoming a topic of concern,” the report stated, calling for coordinated efforts among regulators, educators, and mental health experts.
CyberPeace noted that children who are introduced to online gaming at an early age face potential developmental challenges. Experts in child psychology and education have increasingly warned that excessive screen engagement can disrupt emotional balance, social behavior, and physical health.
From a health perspective, the report cites extensive research linking prolonged gaming to physical ailments and obesity. The PEACH project (Personal and Environmental Associations with Children’s Health), a long-term observational study, found a strong correlation between higher screen time and elevated body mass index (BMI) in children, with those spending more hours gaming being more likely to become overweight.
“Excessive gaming promotes a sedentary lifestyle,” the report stated, “which, in turn, increases the risk of obesity and related metabolic disorders.” Teenagers who spend significant time on video games reportedly show reduced physical activity levels, contributing to an uptick in obesity-related health cases among adolescents.
In addition to weight-related concerns, incessant gaming has been associated with musculoskeletal problems. The report warned that repetitive hand and wrist movements during extended gaming sessions can lead to strain injuries, including carpal tunnel syndrome.
The findings come amid growing debate over how to balance the entertainment and economic potential of online gaming with the need to ensure child safety and responsible use. CyberPeace emphasized that a national framework for digital well-being — supported by awareness programs, parental guidance tools, and age-appropriate restrictions — is essential to mitigate these risks and safeguard children in the evolving digital ecosystem.