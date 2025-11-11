Esha Deol, Hema Malini address rumours of Dharmendra passing, deny claims of his death

ADVERTISEMENT
The news of Dharmendra Deol passing has spread like wildfire in the media. Addressing this, Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini took to their social media handles in order to dismiss these claims.
As reported, the veteran actor was in a critical condition at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. However, the news of his passing has been claimed as false by both Esha Deol and Hema Malini.
Hema Malini expressed her disappointment about the news being spread and said, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering?"
Have a look at her post on X here:
What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025
Esha Deol took to Instagram to refute the rumours and said, "My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papas speedy recovery"
Have a look at her post here: