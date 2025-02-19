Influencer search volume booms: National stars surge 47% to 3M, global at 2M, regional dips, says Kantar

The recent "India in Search" report by Kantar reveals dynamic shifts across various categories, offering insights into how these trends are connected to the people driving them.

Key highlights of the report:

Sports: Cricket continues to captivate the nation with 223.4 million average monthly searches, and a notable rise in interest in women's cricket, which saw a 103% increase in searches. Other sports like Kabaddi, Hockey, and eSports are gaining traction, with Kabaddi searches increasing by 75% and Hockey by 40%, reflecting India's expanding sports culture. Additionally, community sports such as Cricket, Badminton, and the new kid on the block, Pickleball, have got Indians moving this year.

Entertainment & Music: There is a growing interest in thrillers, crime, and horror genres, while traditional action movies see a decline. Additionally, live music and concerts are becoming more popular, with a 43% increase in searches for events like Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Vijay Antony, and Diljit Dosanjh concerts.

Mobiles: Chinese mobile brands account for 52% of all smartphone brand searches in India. Samsung, Vivo, and iPhone drive the highest search volume in 2024. The fastest-growing phone models include Redmi 13C 5G with 1 million searches (+44K%), Nothing Phone 2A with 823K searches (+37%), and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion with 673K searches (+30%). Across brands, "Pro" versions (8M) saw a +418% increase in search interest highlighting the Indian tech-savvy consumer’s preference for premium and feature-packed version.

Health & Wellness: Health searches are evolving beyond physical ailments to include mental wellbeing and skin health, with searches for sensitive skin solutions reaching 5 million and women's health topics like pregnancy care garnering 2 million searches. There is also a rising interest in nutrition, with increasing searches for supplements and natural food sources. Obesity and weight management remain significant concerns, with consumers turning to fitness apps (289K, +12%) more than personal trainers (307K, +2%) to learn about fitness.

News: Major headlines and latest updates drive 41% of all searches. Consumers actively follow up on TV news stories, from Ratan Tata’s passing to Sunita Williams stranded in space. Interest in Sensex and NIFTY fuel business news consumption while political news interest surged due to general elections in 2024. As audiences become more selective, they are balancing mainstream media with independent and digital-first sources to get a more nuanced and real-time news experience.

Experiences: Consumers are letting their taste buds explore various dining experiences and shopping melas. Dine-ins have had the biggest share of searches and have doubled over the year. More nuanced dine-in experiences such as fine dining are driven by the metros, especially Bengaluru (416k, 104% growth).

Travel & Mobility: Offbeat destinations are gaining popularity (49% growth) in searches. In India, Lakshadweep leads the pack with a massive rise in interest (268% growth) generated post the controversy involving Maldives. International travel is also on the rise, with searches for destinations like Azerbaijan (268%) and Kazakhstan (226%) growing significantly. Community-based mobility options like carpooling and bike rentals are becoming more popular.

Kidsverse: Parents are increasingly willing to splurge to ensure their kids receive the best. As parents prioritize luxury and well-being, the market for high-quality children's products continues to expand, showcasing a propensity for premium childrearing experiences.

Influencer & Celebrities: Searches for influencers and celebrities continue to grow, with consumers looking for the latest updates and trends. The data suggests strong fan following for digital personalities in equal or even bigger proportions to actors and traditional celebrities. In General, National celebs, influencers and vloggers drove higher volume (3M, +47%) than global celebs (2M, +24%) and regional celebs (754K, -11%).

Beauty: Hair colors (+715%), hair serums (+419%), and hair gels (+40%) have all seen significant growth, reflecting a focus on aesthetics. Male grooming is largely centered around beard care and grooming kits as gifts. However, while intimate care remains a small category, it is experiencing growth, hinting at expanding interest in men’s personal care.