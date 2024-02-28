Kellogg's Gary Pilnick's ‘cereals for dinner' statement sparks controversy

Gary Pilnick, chief executive officer of Kellogg’s, in a conversation with CNBC, suggested that people consider snacking on cereals for dinner as a means to save money.

Carl Quintanilla, the host of CNBC, asked Pilnick if encouragement to consider cereal for dinner could ‘land the wrong way’. He was quick to add that ‘In fact, it’s landing really well right now’, stated a media report.

Pilnick further added to Quintanilla that the price of a bowl of cereal with milk and fruit costs less than a dollar, in response to the rising food prices that have left consumers concerned.

This statement of his has sparked controversy, and has left the internet divided.

Gary Pilnick CEO of Kellogg says eat cereal for dinner. Exactly how bad does it have to get before people wake up? pic.twitter.com/wY9t7jo5tf — Colette Murphy (@Iammurphycolet) February 23, 2024

Why do people blame everything wrong with society on capitalism?



Kellogg's gets handouts from taxpayers



Then, mainstream media puts people like this on TV to spread their BS



Do you think Gary Pilnick, Kellogg's CEO, eats cereal for dinner?



No - he's probably eating steaks



In… pic.twitter.com/S2tiTCZr55 — Rajat Soni, CFA (@rajatsonifnance) February 24, 2024

The CEO of Kellogg's, Gary Pilnick, was asked what families struggling to buy food should do, and his response was, "They should eat cereal for dinner."



These out-of-touch scumbags probably haven't been inside a supermarket in decades. Boycott the fk out of Kellogg’s. pic.twitter.com/MCUKl8TDno — Thia is with … 😏✌️💋🔥 (@ThiaBallerina) February 24, 2024