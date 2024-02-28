comScore            

Kellogg's Gary Pilnick's ‘cereals for dinner' statement sparks controversy

Gary Pilnick added to CNBC's Carl Quintanilla that the price of a bowl of cereal with milk and fruit costs less than a dollar, in response to the rising food prices that have left consumers concerned.

By  Storyboard18Feb 28, 2024 11:44 AM
Gary Pilnick, chief executive officer of Kellogg’s, in a conversation with CNBC, suggested that people consider snacking on cereals for dinner as a means to save money.

Carl Quintanilla, the host of CNBC, asked Pilnick if encouragement to consider cereal for dinner could ‘land the wrong way’. He was quick to add that ‘In fact, it’s landing really well right now’, stated a media report.

This statement of his has sparked controversy, and has left the internet divided.


First Published on Feb 28, 2024 11:44 AM

