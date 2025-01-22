Maha Kumbh 2025: India sees 21.4% rise in spiritual tourism: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
India has recorded a 21.4% increase in inbound travel for spiritual purposes, according to new data from visa processing platform, Atlys.
The rise is largely attributed to major religious events such as the Maha Kumbh—one of the world's largest religious gatherings—currently underway and estimated to attract 42 million pilgrims.
Atlys reports that nearly 48% of spiritual travel visa applications are linked to events like the Maha Kumbh, which takes place once every 144 years. The majority of travellers are from the UK and the United States, reflecting a growing international interest in India's spiritual offerings.
Changing demographics also stand out: millennials now lead this segment, with 66% of them being women. "“India’s spiritual legacy has always captured global attention, but we’re now seeing an embrace of these sacred journeys by travelers seeking both adventure and self-discovery,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys. “The Mahakumbh and similar festivals are no longer just for traditional pilgrims; they’re appealing to a broader audience looking for meaningful experiences.”
Data shows a 35% rise in group applications, suggesting a preference for communal spiritual experiences.
Popular destinations include Varanasi, Rishikesh, and Haridwar. Local authorities have responded to the increased demand by improving infrastructure and accommodation around key spiritual areas, aiming to provide a smoother experience for international visitors.