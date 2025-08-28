Meta fails to get harassment suit thrown out, judge allows case to move forward

ADVERTISEMENT
A U.S. District Judge has denied Meta's request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by former employee Kelly Stonelake, allowing parts of her claims of sex discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation to proceed.
Judge Barbara Rothstein's ruling, filed this month, means the case will move forward despite Meta's argument that Stonelake's claims were "legally insufficient" and fell outside the statute of limitations of the Washington Law Against Discrimination (WLAD).
Stonelake, who worked at Meta from 2009 until her layoff in early 2024, alleges in her lawsuit that the company failed to act on her reports of sexual assault and harassment, passed her over for promotions in favor of men, and retaliated against her after she flagged a video game as racist. She claims the alleged conditions severely damaged her mental health.
In a statement to TechCrunch, Stonelake said, "I hope this ruling encourages others who have experienced discrimination and toxic workplace cultures to consider the courts as one way to push for justice and accountability."
The judge's decision allows parts of Stonelake's claims regarding retaliation, failure to promote, and sexual harassment to survive the motion to dismiss. However, some other specific claims were dismissed, and her request to amend the filing was denied.
Meta has not commented on the lawsuit, citing pending litigation. The company and Stonelake are now scheduled to file a joint status report by mid-September.
This case is one of several high-profile allegations Meta has faced recently. Following Stonelake's lawsuit, former Meta public policy lead Sarah Wynn-Williams released a memoir alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Wynn-Williams is currently barred from marketing the book after a judge ruled she likely violated her non-disclosure agreement.