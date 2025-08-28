Google launches Pixel Care+ with $0 screen and battery repairs

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has unveiled Pixel Care+, its new flagship device protection program for Pixel phones and other Made by Google hardware. The program replaces Google Preferred Care and Fi Device Protection in the U.S., with current subscribers set to transition in the coming months.
According to its latest blog, Pixel Care+ offers industry-leading benefits, including unlimited claims for accidental and mechanical damage, extended warranty coverage, and $0 deductibles for common repairs such as screen and battery replacements.
Users will also get free post-warranty malfunction claims, genuine Google parts, and priority support from Pixel Experts.
The plan, launched in partnership with Asurion, enhances the claims process with self-service options via the Google Store and the new My Pixel App, where customers can schedule repairs or request replacements with upgraded, next-day shipping. Optional loss and theft coverage is also available.
Pixel Care+ is now available in the U.S. for new eligible devices, and can be added within 60 days of purchase, regardless of where the device was bought.
Recently, Google launched its new Pixel 10 series, showcasing a major push into the AI-powered smartphone market just weeks before Apple's expected iPhone 17 reveal. The devices, announced at the "Made by Google" event, represent a strategic move to differentiate the Pixel lineup with a suite of new artificial intelligence features, powered by the upgraded Tensor G5 processor and the latest Gemini Nano model.
This year's upgrades build on the AI features introduced with the Pixel 9 series, such as Gemini Live, which Google says has led to a fivefold increase in conversation length.
That apart, Google has recently launched its first-ever direct-to-consumer online Pixel Store outside the US- in India, signalling a deeper push into the country’s premium smartphone market and digital retail ecosystem. Meanwhile, it is reportedly accelerating plans to shift a portion of its Pixel smartphone production to India.